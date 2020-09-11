Congress announces names of 15 candidates for MP bypolls

The bypolls are yet to be scheduled for 27 Assembly seats, which are lying vacant after the resignation of 25 Congress MLAs, including 22 loyalists of former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Congress on Friday announced names of 15 candidates for the upcoming by-elections to 27 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh.

The list was issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Mukul Wasnik in-charge of Central Election Committee (CEC) with the approval of party president Sonia Gandhi, state Congress spokesman Narendra Saluja told PTI.

The party has fielded Ravindra Singh Tomar (Dimani), Satyprakash Shekharwar (Ambah, SC), Mevaram Jatav (Gohad, SC), Sunil Sharma (Gwalior), Suresh Raje (Dabra, SC), Phul Singh Baraiya (Bhander, SC), Pragilal Jatav (Karera), Kanhaiyalal Agrawal (Bamori), Asha Dohre (Ashok Nagar, SC), Vishwanath Singh Kunjam (Anuppur, ST), Madanlal Choudhary Ahirwar (Sanchi, SC), Vipin Wankhede (Agar, SC), Rajveer Singh Baghel (Hatpipalya), Ram Kishan Patel (Nepanagar, ST) and Premchand Guddu (Sanver, SC), he said.

Two seats are vacant due to the death of the sitting legislators.

