Congress announces leadership change in poll-bound Uttarakhand

AFTER PUNJAB, the Congress on Thursday announced leadership changes in election-bound Uttarakhand, and it is advantage Harish Rawat – the former chief minister. Not only has he been appointed the head of the campaign committee, he has succeeded in forcing the high command to accept one of his loyalists as the PCC president.

Ganesh Godiyal, considered close to Rawat, has been appointed the PCC president, replacing Pritam Singh. Singh will the leader of the opposition as he has been appointed as the legislature party leader. The party has also appointed four working presidents and several committees in view of the Assembly elections early next year.

Godiyal, a Brahmin, is from Garhwal region while Rawat, a Thakur, is from Kumaon segment.

Singh had been lobbying for Bhuwan Kapdi, a former Youth Congress president and general secretary of the state Congress, for the post of PCC president. Kapdi has now been appointed as a working president. The other working presidents are Jeet Ram, and former ministers Tilak Raj Behar and Ranjit Rawat, who was once a close associate of Harish Rawat.

Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta, who was also in the race for the PCC chief’s post, has been appointed vice-chairman of the 11-member campaign. Former PCC president Kishore Upadhyaya will head the coordination committee. Former minister Navprabhat, who like Tamta was in the race for PCC chief’s post, will head the 15-member manifesto committee. Former AICC secretary Prakash Joshi will head the election management committee.

Party state vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana, who has been appointed convener of the manifesto committee, said, “By accommodating all senior party leaders in various poll-related panels, the party leadership has made it clear that assembly elections will be contested under a collective leadership.”

Party state in-charge Devendra Yadav will be chairman of the 16-member state core committee, which will take all key decisions regarding organisational matters.

The Congress leadership is also set to announce changes in its Goa unit. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a meeting with the senior leadership of the party.

Those who met Gandhi include former state Congress president Girish Chodankar, who resigned in December taking moral responsibility for the party’s dismal performance in the local body elections, former chief ministers Luizinho Faleiro, Leader of the Opposition Digambar Kamat, South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha and MLA Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco.