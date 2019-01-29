Is ‘minimum income for poor’ like fake promise of Gareebi Hatao? Mayawati asks Rahul Gandhi

A day after Rahul Gandhi announced ‘Minimum Income Guarantee’ for poor if voted to power at the Centre, Bahujan Samajwadi Party Chief Mayawati Tuesday slammed the Congress president asking if his promise is like the one made by his grandmother Indira Gandhi to eradicate poverty and also compared it with Narendra Modi’s promise of achhe din and bringing black money before 2014 elections.

Mayawati said both the BJP and the Congress are two sides of the same coin. “Is this promise also a fake one like ‘Gareebi hatao’ and current government’s promises on black money, 15 lakh and acche din? Both Congress and BJP have failed, and proved to be two sides of the same coin,” ANI quoted Mayawati as saying.

The Congress president on Monday announced at a rally in Chhattisgarh that his party would ensure a minimum basic income for the country’s poor if voted to power at the Centre during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Rahul had reiterated his promise in a tweet. “We cannot build a new India while millions of our brothers & sisters suffer the scourge of poverty. If voted to power in 2019, the Congress is committed to a Minimum Income Guarantee for every poor person, to help eradicate poverty & hunger. This is our vision & our promise,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has called the Congress president’s claim of ensuring minimum income guarantee if his party was voted to power was like “hundreds of other announcements” of the opposition party that were not meant to be implemented and asserted that people had seen through the opposition party’s games.

“The people of India know the reality of the Congress and have seen through its games,” Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, following Gandhi’s announcement at a public meeting in Chhattisgarh.