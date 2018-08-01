Congress: Amit Shah’s remarks on Assam NRC contradict Rajnath’s

Congress leader Anand Sharma. Congress leader Anand Sharma.

Hitting back at BJP president Amit Shah for his remarks that Congress governments did not have the courage to identify illegal migrants in Assam, the Congress on Tuesday said that Shah’s statement was in “direct conflict” with what Home Minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament on Monday. It also asked the government and the BJP not to play politics over NRC, as doing so would be against “national interest and national unity”.

The Congress also held Shah responsible for the disruption in Rajya Sabha. “If there is disruption today, that is only because of the provocative and insulting statement that was made on the floor of the House and a baseless accusation levelled by the BJP and its leadership… We condemn it and that kind of talk and language is unacceptable,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

He said that while the Home Minister had told Lok Sabha that the government had no role to play, as whatever is happening is being done under the supervision of the Supreme Court, Shah said in Rajya Sabha that the BJP has the courage and is doing it. Sharma said Shah’s assertion was in direct conflict with what the minister informed the Lok Sabha on Monday.

“It is for the Home Minister now to clarify whether he stands by the statement he made yesterday in Lok Sabha or he agreed with the statement that has been made in the Rajya Sabha by the BJP president. That truth must come out,” he said.

“It is the statement by the Home Minister made on the floor of the House and the statement of the BJP president was also made on the floor when the Home Minister was seated next to him. Now it is for the Home Minister to clarify which is true,” he added.

