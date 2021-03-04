Congress alliance slogan: To make Kerala better, UDF

“Our aim is clean and good governance... The people of Kerala are looking for a change. The LDF regime has stalled every arena of life in the past five years. Hence, the UDF should be brought to power to build up a prosperous state,” he said.

Ahead of the Kerala Assembly polls, the Congress-led UDF on Wednesday unveiled its election campaign slogan, “nadu nannakan UDF (to make state better, UDF)”.

Releasing the slogan after a UDF meeting, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said there would be a tagline, “UDF gives the word”, along with a list of projects announced by the coalition.

“Our aim is clean and good governance… The people of Kerala are looking for a change. The LDF regime has stalled every arena of life in the past five years. Hence, the UDF should be brought to power to build up a prosperous state,” he said.

Giving details of their campaign, Chennithala said the Opposition coalition would target the LDF’s “corruption, nepotism in appointments, illegal appointments, and the scandal around the office of the CM in the gold smuggling case.”

The Congress leader said the UDF will expose the “hollow public relations work” the LDF had carried out in the past six months. “In the case of the Life Mission housing scheme for the poor, the government is spreading lies. LDF has constructed only 2.50 lakh houses, as against the UDF’s achievement of 4 lakh houses during its term,” Chennithala said. He said that apart from exposing the government, the UDF will also run a positive campaign about what the coalition plans to do if voted to power.