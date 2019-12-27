Congress alleges ‘more sinister agenda’ behind NPR exercise

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said nobody will have any objection if the government does not ask questions for the NRC. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said nobody will have any objection if the government does not ask questions for the NRC.

The Congress on Thursday accused the Central government of bringing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the garb of the National Population Register (NPR), arguing that the pre-test of the NPR had questions that are required for the NRC.

However, the Opposition party was silent on whether the Congress governments in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Punjab would stop the NPR exercise.

The Congress said the party will not have any objection to the NPR exercise if the Central government reverts to the questionnaire used by the UPA government. It asserted that the NPR exercise conducted by the UPA government in 2010 was not linked to the NRC.

The ruling BJP hit back, putting out an old video clip of former Home Minister P Chidambaram in which he said “….the NPR process is for the purpose of issuing the resident card which eventually will lead to a citizenship card later”.

Reacting to this, Chidambaram tweeted, “I am happy that the BJP has released a video clip of the launch of NPR in 2010. Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the ‘usual residents’ of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship. Every usual resident was to be enumerated irrespective of his or her religion or place of birth. The NPR aided the preparation of the Census of 2011. There was no mention of NRC.”

“The BJP-led government has a larger and more sinister agenda and that is why the NPR approved by them Tuesday is very dangerous and different in terms of the TEXT as well as the CONTEXT of NPR 2010. If the BJP’s motives are bonafide, let the Government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC,” he added.

Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said nobody will have any objection if the government does not ask questions for the NRC. “We are asking the government what exactly is the questionnaire… If any of these things is something which is linked to the NRC which is not required as per the NPR, that is objectionable to us… We will see how to go about it… but first we are asking the government to come clear on what exactly the NPR schedule is and how they are going to canvas the NPR,” Maken said.

Meanwhile, the Left parties —- CPM, CPI, CPI(ML) Liberation, Forward Bloc and the RSP —- announced a week-long protest programme from January 1 against the new citizenship law, NRC and NPR, which they called an assault on the Constitution.

Congress slams JD(U)’s Prashant Kishor

New Delhi: JD(U) leader Prashant Kishor came in for attack from the Congress for his remarks that the party should ask its Chief Ministers to declare that they will not implement NRC in their respective states. “Beats the life out of me, on how Mr Prashant Kishor goes about preaching how the Congress and Rahul Gandhi should ensure opposing CAA-NRC in Congress ruled states, but does not offer the same advice to his own clients?! Hypocrisy or strategy? Your call!” senior Congress leader Manish Tewari said. —ENS

