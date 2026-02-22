Congress turned AI summit into arena for its ‘gandi aur nangi’ politics: PM Modi on ‘shirtless’ protest

Slamming the Congress for its ‘”shirtless” protest at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday alleged that the party had turned an international event into an arena for its “gandi aur nangi” (dirty and shameless) politics.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating development projects such as the the Namo Bharat rail and the Meerut Metro Rail extension in Meerut, PM Modi said the Congress had “crossed all limits” and that its conduct had drawn widespread criticism across the country. Further, he added that the Congress’ conduct showed how “ideologically bankrupt and impoverished” the party had become.

“While citizens are working day and night to make India a developed nation, some political parties cannot digest the country’s success,” he said. PM Modi also thanked several opposition parties for criticising the incident, saying they had stood with “truth and national pride”.

He said that representatives from over 80 countries and heads of state from around 20 nations had attended the summit in Delhi, which had made the country proud.

“But what did Congress and its ecosystem do? They turned a global event of India into an arena for their ‘gandi and nangi’ (dirty and shameless) politics. Congress leaders arrived at the venue in front of foreign guests after taking off their clothes. I want to ask Congress leaders — the country already knows you are ‘nange’ (exposed), so why was there any need to strip further?” he said.

‘Party engaged in defaming its own country’

Continuing his criticism, Modi alleged that the actions of Congress leaders demonstrated the state of the country’s oldest political party.

“What Congress leaders did there shows how ideologically bankrupt and impoverished the party has become,” he said, adding that the party was engaged in defaming its own country.

Story continues below this ad

He said, “The leaders of the Congress hate Modi. They want to dig my grave. They have no hesitation in even in abusing my mother. They oppose the BJP and they oppose the National Democratic Alliance — that may be necessary in their politics, and we can understand that. We will tolerate that too. But Congress should have remembered that the Artificial Intelligence Global Summit was not a BJP programme; it was a programme of the nation.” Referring to other opposition parties, he said the alleged actions were limited to Congress leaders alone and did not involve its allies such as the Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Bahujan Samaj Party and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference.

“The crazy (sarfirae) and reckless (be-lagaam) leaders of Congress are bent on destroying the country,” he said Modi alleged that the Congress’ actions were affecting parliamentary functioning as he slammed the opposition party over the February 4 incident during the Budget session when women MPs had charged towards the Prime Minister’s seat in Lok Sabha holding banners before he was to arrive for his scheduled speech, leading to the adjournment of proceedings for the day.

“They are unable to perform in Parliament and do not allow their allies to speak. By not allowing Parliament to function, it is their allies who suffer the most,” Modi said.

Without naming anyone, PM Modi said, “If you want to sit in the Prime Minister’s chair, you must first win the hearts of the people.

Story continues below this ad

“You cannot become prime minister by sending women MPs to occupy seatsâ€¦ and what compulsion is there to push mothers and sisters forward like this? Have you become so hollow?” He alleged that Congress had become a burden on the country and said he appreciated the courage shown by opposition parties that criticised the incident at the AI summit.