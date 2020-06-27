‘Guests of Modi ji came, and left’: Ahmed Patel on ED probe in money laundering case

Congress leader Ahmed Patel was questioned in connection with a money laundering case Congress leader Ahmed Patel was questioned in connection with a money laundering case

Hours after being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel Saturday said the “guests of PM Modi and Amit Shah” had visited him at his residence, asked questions, and left.

Patel was referring to ED officials who questioned him in connection with the money laundering case involving the Sterling Biotech group of Gujarat. Patel was questioned at his residence after he refused to come to the ED headquarters, citing Covid guidelines.

Speaking to reporters, Patel said “the guests of Modi jii and Amit Shah jii had come, asked me questions, I replied, and they left.”

“We have no reason to worry. These agencies can probe all they want, we have done nothing wrong,” Patel told reporters, adding that he felt pity that “instead of fighting China, and issues like coronavirus and unemployment, the government is fighting the Opposition.”

Sources said the ED team reached Patel’s residence around 11.40 am and questioned him till evening in connection with the case pertaining to banks which are suspected to have been defrauded of over Rs 14,000 crore by promoters of the company Nitin and Chetan Sandesara.

Reacting to the developments, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “If you really wanted to investigate, why don’t you investigate the names in Sahara diary, Birla diary. Some important people in these are part of the government today. Why doesn’t CBI probe them. These are all motivated issues because they want to divert attention from the problem that the country is facing today.”

Last year, the ED had questioned Patel’s son Faisal and his son-in-law Irfan Siddiqui. The duo had also been questioned on the same lines and asked about their alleged links with the witness and promoters of Sterling.

