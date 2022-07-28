scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury refers to President as ‘Rashtrapatni’, BJP demands apology

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned following protests by BJP MPs

Written by Liz Mathew | New Delhi |
Updated: July 28, 2022 12:02:50 pm
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, rashtrapatni, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury rashtrapatni remark, bjp sonia gandhi apology, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury murumu rashtrapatni remark controversy, parliament, monsoon session, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, monsoon session day 9, congress, Draupadi Murmu, adhere Ranjan rashtrapatni, rashtrapatni remark, indian express newsUnion Minister Smriti Irani hit out against the Congress for a reference to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. (ANI)

Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani led an offensive against the Congress on Thursday, both inside and outside Parliament, demanding Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologise for referring to President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni”.

Chowdhury, who was heard referring to the President as “Rashtrapatni” in a video clip, said “there is no question of apologising”.

“You stand guilty of insulting the supreme commander of armed forces, you stand guilty of humiliating a tribal leader…The Congress party cannot stand the honour given to a tribal, it is not able to digest a poor tribal woman becoming the President of India,” Irani said in the Lok Sabha even as BJP MPs protested on the floor of the House.

In the Rajya Sabha, Sitharaman said calling the President “Rashtrapatni” was a “sexist insult” because “Rasthrapati is a gender agnostic word.”

Both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned due to protests from the ruling party MPs over the issue.

Earlier, BJP MPs held a demonstration at Gate No 4 against what they termed was “an insult” to the President.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: Old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered

Chowdhury, however, was defiant. “There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said ‘Rashtrapatni’…the ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make a mountain out of a molehill,” Chowdhury told reporters.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Delhi Confidential: When a BJP MP got miffed after being disallowed from raising an issue in Lok Sabha in his mother tongue

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

What would offend the mighty Devi

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Rise and fall of Arpita Mukherjee: Small-time actor who became part of Tr...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

Premium
Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secy
Bengal school jobs scam

Remove Partha Chatterjee from ministry, party posts: TMC gen secy

Premium
5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

5G spectrum auction enters Day 3; 10th round of bidding underway

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Car falls into Zuari river in Goa, 4 reported missing

Premium
Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared
Explained

Three reasons why a revival package for BSNL was cleared

Premium
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Premium
BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Premium
Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

Young team showed character, turned challenges into opportunities: Shikhar Dhawan

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement