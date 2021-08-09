Congress accuses Twitter of ‘double standards’ and ‘violating freedom of expression’

The Opposition party had on Sunday accused the government of intimidating Twitter.

The Congress on Monday condemned the actions of Twitter and accused it of adopting “double standards” and “violating the freedom of expression under the diktat of the Modi government”. This comes days after Rahul Gandhi’s account was temporarily suspended by the microblogging site and a tweet he had posted with the family of the nine-year-old Dalit rape victim was taken down.

The party also claimed that the Twitter handle of INC-TV was also suspended Monday morning, news agency PTI reported.

AICC general secretary organisation, K C Venugopal said the issue of temporary suspension of Rahul Gandhi’s Twitter account was discussed at the meeting of general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents held on Sunday.

“The atrocious stance is nothing but another instance of anti-SC and anti-women mindset and inherent prejudice of the Modi Government as also a violation of freedom of expression by the Twitter India under the diktat of Modi Government. All present universally condemned this prejudicial mindset of BJP and decided to take up this matter at all levels,” he said in a statement later.

“The double standard of Twitter is too obvious as statutory commissions, BJP leaders and those holding statutory offices had put up similar pictures on Twitter on 2nd and 3rd August, two days before Rahulji’s visit,” Venugopal added.

He further stated it was resolved that the party will continue the fight undeterred until securing justice for the family.

“Instead of curtailing atrocities against Dalits across the country, the prime minister and the government are up to suppress the voice of leaders like Rahul Gandhi who are in the forefront to fight for justice,” he said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Venugopal had said, “See the double standard! @TwitterIndia how fearful are you of the Modi govt that you are singling out Shri @RahulGandhi‘s account, when Govt bodies have done the exact same thing”.

See the double standard! @TwitterIndia how fearful are you of the Modi govt that you are singling out Shri @RahulGandhi‘s account, when Govt bodies have done the exact same thing.#मैं_भी_Rahul pic.twitter.com/rtEEnQ6vh6 — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) August 8, 2021

“The double standards of Twitter India continue. Even as accounts raising a voice for justice continue getting blocked, Twitter handles related to the govt like @NCSC_GoI & @anjubalabjp face no action for posting the same images. Remember, truth and justice always prevail,” the Congress said on its official Twitter handle showing a picture of the blocked account of INC-TV.

The double standards of @TwitterIndia continue. Even as accounts raising a voice for justice continue getting blocked, twitter handles related to the govt like @NCSC_GoI & @anjubalabjp face no action for posting the same images. Remember, truth & justice always prevail. pic.twitter.com/hTG2kK6ACV — Congress (@INCIndia) August 9, 2021

“Based on a complaint by the BJP, the Twitter account of Rahul Gandhi has been locked. Instead of giving justice to the 9-year-old Dalit girl, the BJP and the Narendra Modi government are far too preoccupied in intimidating Twitter as also illegally chasing Rahul Gandhi. Had PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah used this time in ensuring justice for the Dalit girl…Delhi would have been a safer place,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala had told The Sunday Express.

“To Twitter India, we say, ‘Daro Mat’,” the Congress had tweeted with an image alleging that the Modi government is “intimidating” Twitter to lock Rahul Gandhi’s account “for demanding justice for Delhi rape victim”.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress Monday staged a protest in the national capital against Twitter India for blocking Rahul Gandhi’s account.