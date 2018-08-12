Congress accuses Amit Shah of hiding liabilities in RS poll affidavit, BJP says bogus

Sambit Patra said the BJP chief has only mortgaged his property as a collateral security for his adult son’s company. Sambit Patra said the BJP chief has only mortgaged his property as a collateral security for his adult son’s company.

The Congress on Saturday alleged that BJP president Amit Shah had not declared in his Rajya Sabha election affidavit his “liabilities” related to two plots of land he owned, which was mortgaged by his son Jay’s limited liability partnership Kusum Finserve, against which credit facilities of Rs 95 crore were availed.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh levelled the allegations based on a report in Caravan magazine. The BJP rejected the charges as “bogus and fake”.

“The allegations against him (Shah) are totally bogus and fake…. Even if Amit Shah has mortgaged his property, it does not mean that liability is his,” PTI quoted BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as saying.

Patra said the BJP chief has only mortgaged his property as a collateral security for his adult son’s company.

Ramesh said that Kusum Finserve, with a total net worth of Rs 6 crore, “availed a credit limit of Rs 95 crore from various banks…. I don’t think there can be any other such example where an entity with Rs 6 crore net worth has been given a credit limit of Rs 95 crore.”

He said the firm “availed loans from various banks, and while taking these loans mortgaged two plots of land and a commercial building in Ahmedabad. The owner of this land is not Jay Shah, but Amit Shah…. He owns two plots of land, against which his son took loans from banks, and Amit Shah declares he has no liability,” Ramesh said

He added that the Congress will approach the Election Commission on this.

Partra said Shah cannot show liability of an independent entity belonging to his son as his own liability and that there will hardly be any politician of his stature who would pledge his properties for his or her son’s loan.

He said besides their own liabilities, politicians have to show liabilities of their spouse and dependents or minor children. “He (Shah) will be violating the law if he shows his adult son’s liability in his election affidavit,” he said.

