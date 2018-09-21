Modi govt playing with ‘crown of India’, says Congress on J&K situation

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi. (File) Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi. (File)

Accusing the Centre of “betraying each and every section of Jammu and Kashmir”, the Congress Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence over the deteriorating situation in the state and alleged that the NDA government was playing with the “crown of India” and treating its people like “guinea pigs”.

Addressing the media on the recent killings of three policemen by Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Shopian district, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said, “Within 24 hours, three policemen have been killed and 10 have resigned. This wasn’t the scene before 2014. For how long will Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain silent over whatever is happening in J&K? When will this Pakistan-sponsored terrorism come to an end? All we get is speeches, advice and scams from this government.”

Read | No J&K policeman resigned, videos ‘propaganda’: MHA

Hitting out at the Home Ministry for saying that no policemen have resigned in the state following the murder of the cops, the Congress leader said, “The Ministry of Home Affairs wants us to believe that they (policemen) joyously resigned. Ceasefire violations, deaths of security personnel, civilian deaths and terrorist incidents are some of the parameters for the resignation.”

Accusing the BJP of pushing the state to the brink in the hope of getting power, the Congress leader said: “There is a quantitative and qualitative change. The quantitative change is reflected in any of the four parameters — ceasefire violations, death of security personnel, civilian deaths, terror incidents. Due to sheer lust for power, a coalition was formed between the BJP and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Read | Kashmir: Three policemen kidnapped, killed by militants in Shopian

Alleging that the UPA had brought the state and its people in the mainstream, Singhvi said the NDA government has converted that mainstream into “midstream”.

Ridiculing the policies on J&K and Pakistan, the Congress leader said, “It is knee-jerk, it is episodic, it is momentary, it is transient, it depends on the mood of the moment. This government has no moral right to continue. The government is playing with crown, with the pride of India.”

Read | India calls off talks with Pakistan after J&K cops killing, says PM Imran Khan’s ‘true face’ exposed

The Congress leader also asserted that mutilations have been on the rise since 2016 and cited the recent killing of a BSF jawan who was found with his throat slit. He also slammed the government’s decision to agree to the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

However, later in the evening, India called off the meeting citing the “brutal” killing of the three policemen in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the release of postal stamps glorifying Kashmiri militant Burhan Wani.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd