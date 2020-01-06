Congress, AAP responsible for anti-CAA riots: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said at an event in the national capital where he was inaugurating a bicycle track. Amit Shah said at an event in the national capital where he was inaugurating a bicycle track.

Home Minister Amit Shah Monday said the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress were misleading minorities of the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act and they were responsible for the riots in the national capital.

“Nobody’s citizenship will be revoked under the Citizenship Amendment Act… it’s an act to give citizenship. These parties (Congress, AAP) are responsible for the riots which broke out… especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi,” Shah said at an event in the national capital where he was inaugurating a bicycle track.

