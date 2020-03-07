Five Questions: ‘What is the need to postpone debate on Delhi violence,’ asks Cong’s Chellakumar

A Chellakumar A Chellakumar

Dr A Chellakumar, Congress MP from Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu, speaks to The Indian Express about The House Protest.

What issue did you want to raise?

We want the government to take up Delhi violence for discussion because 53 valuable lives have been lost… We want to know, what is the need of postponing the debate on this issue to after Holi? If the government is transparent, then the Home Minister should present the status report… Discussing Delhi violence was our main demand.

What were your other demands?

Our second demand was revocation of the suspension of our party MPs. Whatever happened on Thursday was due to the unwanted statement by one of the BJP allies about Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Clearly, it was a provocation… When you are discussing coronavirus, what was need to take the name of Sonia Gandhi?…

The Speaker has formed a committee to look into all the incidents in the House between March 2 and 5. Comments?

Naturally, they (government) want to make a big hue and cry. It’s like the Delhi incident. You are chasing the victims…

Have you met the Speaker and demanded the revocation of the suspension of your party MPs?

I think the leader of the party in the House has met him.

If the Speaker does not revoke the suspension, will you still take part in the discussion on Delhi violence next week?

We will chalk out our strategy… Discussion on Delhi violence is a priority for us.

