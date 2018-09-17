Congress: 70 lakh discrepancies in Telangana voters’ list

The Congress called for the urgent intervention of the Election Commission. The Congress called for the urgent intervention of the Election Commission.

THE CONGRESS on Sunday claimed that there were around 70 lakh discrepancies in the voters’ list in Telangana and asked whether the K Chandrasekhar Rao government’s decision to dissolve the Assembly and go in for early elections was aimed at manipulating the elections.

“On a preliminary examination, it emerged that the problem of duplicates, deleted votes and disqualified voters is far more acute in Telangana than could have been imagined. Close to 70 lakh voters are found to be falling in these three categories,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said at an AICC press conference.

He asked whether the TRS government’s decision to dissolve the Telangana assembly prematurely was “to swing elections in their favour by manipulating 70 lakh votes through contamination of the voters list”.

He alleged that the caretaker chief minister of Telangana “is sacrificing the integrity of the elections for the sake of his petty political ambitions”.

The Congress said there are around 30 lakh duplicate voters on the electoral rolls published by the Election Commission on September 10, 2018. Besides, there are close to 20 lakh voters who have been deleted from the rolls between 2014 and 2018 by the ECI, it said.

“Even more surprising, and highlighting the unreliability of the voter lists, close to 18 lakh voters are found in both the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Singhvi said.

Arguing that any election held on “flawed and inaccurate” electoral rolls would be a “fraud” with the people of the state, he demanded that a “thorough process of verification and sanitisation of the voter rolls be initiated before elections are announced”.

The Congress claimed that the TRS government has deliberately chosen to ignore the “numerous discrepancies” in the voters’ list, which, it said, disenfranchises lakhs of eligible voters and completely erodes the integrity of the elections, whenever they are conducted.

The Congress alleged that the KCR government had in 2015 ordered the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana to delete 15 lakh names from the voters’ list for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections.

“Was the purpose behind such a deletion was to disenfranchise those individuals who did not vote for TRS? The exercise was stopped by the Election Commission, after an investigation, upon a complaint by the Congress party exposing the illegality of these efforts which also resulted in the transfer of the municipal commissioner,” he said.

“By dissolving the Assembly early, KCR has interfered with the process whereby these discrepancies and inaccuracies would have been corrected,” he said.

