Congress gears up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sets up 3 panels for coordination, manifesto and publicity

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has recently visited Germany and UK recently to highlight the party’s vision for the 2019 polls. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has recently visited Germany and UK recently to highlight the party’s vision for the 2019 polls.

Gearing up for next year’s general elections, the Congress on Saturday set up three crucial committees to look after election affairs related to coordination, manifesto and publicity.

A key nine-member Core Group Committee has been formed by party chief Rahul Gandhi. It comprises of A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal.

Besides, a 19-member Manifesto Committee has been set up to come out with the party’s manifesto for the general elections. The Congress president also formed another 19-member group comprising top party leaders to look after the party’s publicity during the elections.

INC COMMUNIQUE Announcement of the core Group Committee, Manifesto Committee & the Publicity Committee for the Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/MbmXVVzBZP — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) August 25, 2018

Party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, who announced the setting up of the committees, said that with this development, the party will go into election mode. He also said that with the setting up of committees, the party will start the work of putting up a manifesto and draw strategy for publicity and coordination.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi recently visited Germany and is in the UK, highlighting the party’s vision for the 2019 polls.

-With PTI inputs

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd