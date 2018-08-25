Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?
  • Congress gears up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sets up 3 panels for coordination, manifesto and publicity

Congress gears up for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sets up 3 panels for coordination, manifesto and publicity

Party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, who announced the setting up of the committees, said that with this development, the party will go into election mode and start the work of putting up a manifesto, and draw strategy for publicity and coordination.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 25, 2018 6:06:50 pm
congress party manifesto, congress sets up committee, congress 2019 polls, congress sets up panels, rahul gandhi 2019 polls, congress party key panels, congress next year polls, congress 2019 general elections, latest news, rahul gandhi in uk, indian express, congress poll strategy, congress general secretary, ashok gehlot Congress President Rahul Gandhi has recently visited Germany and UK recently to highlight the party’s vision for the 2019 polls.

Gearing up for next year’s general elections, the Congress on Saturday set up three crucial committees to look after election affairs related to coordination, manifesto and publicity.

A key nine-member Core Group Committee has been formed by party chief Rahul Gandhi. It comprises of A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ahmed Patel, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Surjewala and K C Venugopal.

Besides, a 19-member Manifesto Committee has been set up to come out with the party’s manifesto for the general elections. The Congress president also formed another 19-member group comprising top party leaders to look after the party’s publicity during the elections.

Party General Secretary Ashok Gehlot, who announced the setting up of the committees, said that with this development, the party will go into election mode. He also said that with the setting up of committees, the party will start the work of putting up a manifesto and draw strategy for publicity and coordination.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi recently visited Germany and is in the UK, highlighting the party’s vision for the 2019 polls.

-With PTI inputs

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Watch Now
Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone Reveal What They Hate About Each Other
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement