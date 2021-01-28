Congress, 15 Opposition parties to boycott President’s address in Parliament: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday announced that 16 opposition parties will be boycotting the President’s address to joint sitting of Parliament at the start of the Budget session.

“We are issuing a statement from 16 political parties that we are boycotting President’s Address that will be delivered at Parliament tomorrow. The major reason behind this decision is that the Bills (Farm Laws) were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition,” said Azad.

16 opposition parties to boycott President’s Address to Parliament Friday. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/LCEqAqKu44 — Manoj C G (@manojcg4u) January 28, 2021

Besides Congress, the 15 other parties are NCP, Shiv Sena, AITC, DMK, JKNC, SP, RJD, CPI(M), CPI, IUML, RSP, PDP, MDMK, Kerala Congress and AIUDF.

Earlier in the day, continuing his attack on the Centre over the three contentious farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country would have been on fire all farmers understood the finer print of the laws.

Addressing an event in Kerala, Rahul said: “The truth is that most farmers do not understand the details of the Bill (the three Farm Laws), because if they did, there would be an agitation all across the country. The country would be on fire.”

The former Congress president, who was at Kalpetta in his parliamentary constituency Wayanad in Kerala, has in past repeatedly appealed the central government to roll back the three farm laws.