Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh cut cake as Congress celebrates its 134th Foundation Day

The Congress party on Friday celebrated its 134th Foundation Day, with party chief Rahul Gandhi hoisting the national flag at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi. On the occasion, Rahul and former prime minister Manmohan Singh cut a cake in the presence of other senior party leaders. The party also paid tributes to some of its iconic leaders and freedom fighters.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said, “On Congress Foundation Day, let us celebrate and acknowledge the selfless service and contributions of millions of Congress workers, men and women, who have helped build and sustain the Congress party over the ages. We owe these unsung heroes our gratitude and respect. I salute them all.”

Advertising

The event at the Akbar Road office was attended by senior party leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former defence minister AK Antony. A separate cake was cut by Antony whose birthday happens to be today. Top party leaders Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Motilal Vora were also present on the occasion.

Delightful moment after the @incindia Foundation Day flag-raising when @RahulGandhi gets former PM ManmohanSingh to cut a cake. Since it’s also AK Antony’s birthday a second cake was cut. Sweet tidings for the party! pic.twitter.com/B16HIZh3Zf — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 28, 2018

Assuring to stand by values of non-violence, the party on Twitter said, “Over the last 134 years of Congress history, we have stood for justice, equality, non-violence, unity, freedom and, above all, dialogue. For all the years to come, we will continue to uphold these values and stand with the people of our country.”

The party also quoted the words of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, to say, “A core value of the Congress Party is non-violence. An ideal preached and practised by our leaders, it continues to resonate with us today in our actions.”

A core value of the Congress Party is non-violence. An ideal preached and practiced by our leaders, it continues to resonate with us today in our actions.#CongressFoundationDay pic.twitter.com/rWdyjXgUhN — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2018

In another tweet, the party explained how sacrifice for the country is of utmost importance to the party. “Sacrifice for the nation stands above all else for the Congress party. From the time of our foundation, through the Indian independence movement and for all the days to come, India comes first,” it said.

On the 134th #CongressFoundationDay Congress President @RahulGandhi along with senior leaders from the party hoist the national flag & pay their respects to the long history of this vibrant political movement. pic.twitter.com/OHxrOWo6wo — Congress (@INCIndia) December 28, 2018

“We will win & we will lose, but we will never stop fighting for the pride of our nation,” it added.

The Congress was founded in 1885 by a British civil servant Allan Octavian Hume. Hume was a celebrated ornithologist and is considered to be “the Father of Indian Ornithology”.