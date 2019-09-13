Congo fever: Rajasthan health dept issues high alert following two deaths

Following the death of two persons in Rajasthan from Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), the state health department has sent over 100 samples for testing to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune.

According to senior health department officials, so far 3 people have tested positive for the disease. Health minister Raghu Sharma said that two persons – a woman from Jodhpur and a man from Jaisalmer – had succumbed after testing positive for the virus.

“We are conducting door-to-door surveys to ensure that no case goes unreported and preventive action is done,” said Balwant Manda, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Jodhpur.

The department has issued a high state-wide alert following the deaths.

“Samples of domestic animals are also being collected in association with the veterinary department and so far around 40 per cent of the total animals tested have been found to be carrying the virus. As of now, our topmost priority is to prevent spread of the virus in Jodhpur,” said Ravi Prakash Sharma, additional director, rural health.

Both deaths took place in a hospital in Jodhpur where the patients were undergoing treatment, he said.

He added that most of these domestic animals are cows and buffaloes.

“People from families which own the animals are also being tested,” said Sharma.