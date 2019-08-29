Congo fever: 3 die, 3 new cases reported in Gujarat

Two more women have fallen victims to Crimean Congo Haemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), known as Congo fever, in a week, taking the total toll due to the virus to three, the state government said on Wednesday. New cases also have come to light, it added.

Advertising

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel who also holds the health portfolio, said, “Till Tuesday, two deaths were reported from Surendran-agar district (Sukhiben, Lilaben). The latest deceased hailed from Bhavnagar district (Amuben).”

Three new cases have been reported — one at Jamda village near Limdi and two others near Halvad village (Surendranagar District). Among them, Kunwa-rben (55) is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Ahmed-abad, while two others — Sanoj Goad and Mohammad Jamal — are being treated at SVP Hospital.

According to the state health department, since August 23 until Wednesday, 17 samples were tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, of which, six tested positive. Three of them succumbed to CCHF, while three others are undergoing treatment. The samples of 11 others, including doctors, staff nurse, lab technicians and others who came in close contact with the patients, tested negative.

Advertising

Dr Bhavin Solanki, medical officer with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), said, “From August 20 till now, 15 people were treated at the SVP Hospital of which 10 are paramedical staff and doctors who came in contact with the patients. All 10 are stable. Three other patients are from Halvad, one a local (Ahmedabad) patient and one who expired (Sukhiben).” All 15 samples have not been tested yet.

Health Commissioner Jayanti Ravi said since cattle-rearers are more susceptible to the CCHF virus, which is responsible for the infection, preventive measures are being taken.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) website, “CCHF spreads to humans either by tick bites, or through contact with infected animal tissues during and immediately after slaughter. The majority of cases have occurred in people involved in the livestock industry, such as agricultural workers, slaughterhouse workers and veterinarians. Human-to-human transmission can occur from close contact with the blood, secretions, organs or other bodily fluids of infected persons. Hospital-acquired infections can also occur due to improper sterilization of medical equipment, reuse of needles and contamination of medical supplies.”

Symptoms include fever, muscle ache, dizziness, neck pain and stiffness, backache, headache, sore eyes and sensitivity to light, according to WHO. “There may be nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain and sore throat early on, followed by sharp mood swings and confusion. After two to four days, the agitation may be replaced by sleepiness, depression and lassitude..,” the WHO website states.

The mortality rate from CCHF is approximately 30%, with death occurring in the second week of illness. In patients who recover, improvement generally begins on the ninth or tenth day after the onset of illness.

In the South-East Asian Region, the first laboratory confirmed case was reported on January 19, 2011, in Gujarat. Subsquent outbreaks were reported from different districts of Gujarat every year. During 2012-2015, several outbreaks and cases of CCHF transmitted by ticks via livestock and several nosocomial infections were reported in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

(With PTI)