Cong’s youth wing chief, Uday Bhanu Chib, gives wings to party cause on the ground

Days after a political row sparked over the shirtless protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, the police on Tuesday arrested IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, which is likely to turn into a political flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP.

The Delhi Police announced the arrest on Tuesday morning after questioning Chib at the Tilak Marg police station since Monday afternoon. On Monday, as the police summoned Chib, the Congress alleged harassment and defended its workers who protested at the venue of the international summit.

Chib, who is 39, is the eighth person to be arrested in connection with the case lodged over the shirtless protest. He is suspected of having played a role as a conspirator, said police officers. Chib and other IYC protesters involved in the demonstration at the AI summit have been defended by his party’s senior colleagues.