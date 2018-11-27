Cong will waive farm loans within 10 days: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the party will waive off farmers’ loans within 10 days if it comes to power in Rajasthan. Speaking at a rally in Pokhran in Jaisalmer district, Rahul said, “You are going to make the Congress party victorious and after the Congress government comes to power, we will waive off farmers’ loans in the state within 10 days.”

The Congress chief said he made the same promise in Punjab and Karnataka and people can verify whether it was fulfilled by asking others in the two states.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul said he has insulted those who were involved in the nuclear tests in Pokhran. “This is a historic place where India conducted nuclear tests two times. On August 15, I was at the Red Fort hearing the speech of the Prime Minister. In his speech, the Prime Minister said that before he became the Prime Minister, this country was sleeping,” he said, adding that the PM’s remarks insulted the people of the country.

“By saying this, the Prime Minister insulted the public, farmers, labourers and also those who conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran. He insulted your parents, he says that your father, mother, grandfather, grandmother, did nothing. They were just sitting idle and that before Narendra Modi arrived, the public of India did nothing,” he said.

Rahul also criticised PM Modi citing the examples of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, Vijay Mallya and Lalit Modi, saying that the government failed to take action against them. He claimed that Chattisgarh CM Raman Singh’s son was named in the Panama Papers and the “entire country” knows that Lalit Modi gave Rs 10 crore to Vasundhara Raje’s son.

“You heard the PM’s speeches but in not one speech did he say that he will bring back Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. In not even one speech did he say that he will put Raman Singh’s son in jail. After coming here, in not even one speech did he say that he would put Vasundhara Raje ji’s son in jail. What kind of a chowkidar (watchman) is he?” Rahul said.