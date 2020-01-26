Cong wants people to read history of Nehru, Gandhi family, says Rupani

Rupani also took a dig at Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi saying they were not happy about Ram temple in Ayodhya, because, “They always tried to delete India’s manbindu (symbols), great leaders and their history. Rupani also took a dig at Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi saying they were not happy about Ram temple in Ayodhya, because, “They always tried to delete India’s manbindu (symbols), great leaders and their history.

Congress wants people of the country to read history of only Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi’s family even as they indulged in politics of vote-bank and appeasement, but Narendra Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 and has since been running a government to fulfill “hopes and aspirations” of the country, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani told a youth sammelan in Rajkot on Saturday.

“We shall celebrate 71st Republic Day tomorrow. Seventy years have passed (since India became a Republic). But unfortunately, there began politics of vote-bank and appeasement. Therefore, works which could have addressed primary issues and needs and augmented manbinduo (symbols) and self-pride of citizens were not done… Fortunately, Narendra Modi became Prime Minister of India and has since been running a government to fulfill hopes and aspirations of the country,” Rupani said while apparently taking a dig at Congress governments of the past.

“Modi tried to solve primary problems of the country. For years, Article 370 (of the Constitution) was a hurdle… It used to fan sentiments of cession in Kashmir. Nobody ever dared to remove the Article. Nobody tried to unite India… Terrorists murdered 40,000 people in Kashmir. But Modi and Amit Shah removed the Article 370 in one stroke and the Tricolour would be hoisted for the first time in Kashmir tomorrow,” Rupani said while addressing the huge gathering of students organised by the department of sports, youth and cultural affairs of the state government on campus of Atmiya University in Rajkot.

The CM said that by conducting surgical strike and cross-border air-strike in response to terrorist attacks in Uri and Pulwama, India has given Pakistan “Int ka jawab patthar se (strong retaliation)” and had thereby joined the league of countries like the US and Israel. “But hypocrites who pretend to be secular are unable to digest this,” Rupani said, adding those who had allegedly shouted slogans in favour of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru are now out protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),

“CAA is to grant citizenship and not to annul it. After the Partition of 1947 on religious lines, India and Pakistan came into existence. According to a compromise that Liaquat Ali and Neru reached and MoU they signed, it was agreed that Hindus living in Pakistan and Bangladesh would get Indian citizenship if they want to come to India, and if Muslims living in India want to go to Pakistan or Bangladesh they would get citizenship of that country. But due to vote-bank politics, persecution, only 20 out of 430 temples in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are surviving today. In Afghanistan, they destroyed an idol of Buddha by using tanks. Hindu women were gang-raped there. So-called secularists remained tight-lipped that time but they are crying hoarse today,” Rupani said.

Rupani also took a dig at Congress and its senior leader Rahul Gandhi saying they were not happy about Ram temple in Ayodhya, because, “They always tried to delete India’s manbindu (symbols), great leaders and their history. They want people to learn history of family of Nehru and Indira Gandhi. They don’t want history of other great figures be known to people. This was the reason they sideline Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel… Rahul Gandhi has no right to speak about Vir Savarkar as Savarkar inspired many krantikaris (freedom-fighters) who sacrificed their lives for freedom of the country. But Rahul dares to speak negatively about Savarkar because he thinks that only his family, and no one else, has made sacrifices for this country,” said the CM.

