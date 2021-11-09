Cong trying to politicise report: Chhattisgarh Governor

CHHATTISGARH Governor Anusuiya Uikey said on Monday that the state Congress was raising unnecessary queries on the Jhiram valley probe report.

Uikey was responding to Congress’s accusation a day ago that the Jhiram valley inquiry commission broke protocol by submitting the report to the Governor,

The report was filed after a probe into the May 25, 2013, Maoist attack on a Congress convoy in Bastar’s Jhiram valley that killed 29 people.

On Sunday, State Congress chief Mohan Markam had said: “The judicial commission has violated the prescribed and accepted procedure by submitting its report to the Governor instead of the state government.”

Responding to the Congress’s accusations, Uikey said, “It’s a 10 volume document that has been submitted to me. Since the order of the judicial probe was issued under my name, what’s the harm if the report was submitted to me?”

She said, “The party is raising questions prematurely. As the constitutional head, I am supposed to see the reports anyway.” The Governor is expected to forward the report to the government after going through it.

Meanwhile, Amit Jogi, the chief of Jogi Congress Chhattisgarh and son of former CM Ajit Jogi on Monday tweeted in support of the judicial commission, citing a Supreme Court order. “If any Minister of the state government is mentioned in any judicial inquiry report, then keeping in view the principle of collective responsibility as defined in Article 164, it shall be justified to submit it to the President or the Governor in place of the Cabinet,” he tweeted.