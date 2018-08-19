Cong to launch month-long campaign to target BJP over Rafale deal

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The Congress will launch a month-long, nationwide campaign to corner the BJP government in the Centre over the Rafale aircraft deal. The party had earlier urged other opposition parties to join hands to mount an united attack on the Centre on the issue, but met with little success.

The decision was taken at a meeting of top Congress leaders and presidents of its state units on Saturday. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also discussed the challenges facing the party in states that will go to elections later this year at the meet.

“The manner and the fashion in which ‘Bhrashtachar Ka Khel Rafale’ was unveiled before this country, which cost over Rs 41,000-crore loss to the exchequer…The fact that a company belonging to a friend of the Prime Minister has been given a contract worth Rs 30,000 crore after snatching it from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) were all discussed,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

He said the Congress will hold demonstrations at block, district and state levels over the next 30 days and expose the BJP.

