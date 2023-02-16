Cong slams ‘survey’ at BBC offices, says ruining India’s image

As the Income Tax Department continued its “surveys” at offices of the BBC, the Congress on Wednesday stepped up its criticism of the move and said such actions ruin the image of India across the world.

The party asked what image of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi is projecting to the world through such actions, especially at a time when the country is holding the presidency of the G20.

Addressing a press conference, Congress media department head Pawan Khera linked the I-T action to the BBC documentary on Modi and said the searches are a message that those who dug into the Prime Minister’s past record will have to face consequences. He claimed that Modi often dips into history to attack his opponents but would not tolerate such scrutiny of his past.

“If someone tries to shed light into the Prime Minister’s past, or dig out details of his past…the present and future of that media house will be destroyed by his agencies. That is the reality,” Khera said. He said the searches were a “brazen attempt” to shut independent media voices in India.

The Prime Minister, he said, “often digs out history…will talk about surnames…whether it should be Gandhi or Nehru…his party and his ideology often reminds everyone of India’s history dating back to thousands of years…. Then why are you upset if the BBC has dug out details of something which happened 20 years ago?”

Khera was referring to Modi’s recent remarks in Rajya Sabha. Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address, Modi had said: “If we miss out on mentioning (Jawaharlal) Nehru anywhere, they (the Congress) get upset. Nehru was such a great person, then why do none of them use the Nehru surname? What is the shame in using the Nehru name?”

Khera said, “He has made a mockery of this country. We are not a banana republic and we will never be. We are holding the presidency of G20. We call ourselves the mother of democracy and rightly so…. But India’s Prime Minister has become the father of hypocrisy. By ordering such raids and sending I-T teams to the BBC office…what image of India are you projecting to the world?”

“Demolishing the fourth pillar of democracy has now become a mundane thing in ‘New India’. Modi had promised to run StartUp India, but in amrit kaal it has become shut up India,” he said.