Cong slams PM Modi: Ousting BJP in national interest

Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that the Opposition has no agenda except to remove him and that “hatred for Modi” is their “sole gluing force”, the Congress on Tuesday said it was in the “national interest” to oust the BJP from power.

The Congress also accused the BJP for betraying the people, dishonouring the promises made to them, devastating the economy and destroying social and communal harmony.

“It is really surprising that the Prime Minister’s complaint against the opposition is that we are opposing him and want to remove him…Narendra Modi has become so arrogant that he is comparing himself with the nation,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters.

“It is necessary to defeat the Prime Minister and the government and to oust them. It is not about an individual. It is in the national interest to remove them. And for that, there is nothing wrong in like-minded parties coming together,” Sharma said.

He also claimed that atrocities were on the rise under the BJP.

“…atrocities against women, there are increasing incidents of mob lynching, vigilantes are on the prowl…the image of India in the world has taken a hit…if this is good governance, then what is bad governance. The economy in a shambles,” he said.

He said India had become a two trillion USD economy when the UPA was in power. “In fact, the Indian economy grew by four times during the 10 years when the UPA was in office. In four years since 2014, the GDP has just reached 2.6 trillion USD….because the rupee has weakened,” he said.

