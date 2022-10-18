Cong slams PM, govt on Centre’s nod to release Bilkis Bano case convicts

A day after the Gujarat government revealed that the Central government too had approved the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “he supports rapists even though he waxes eloquent about women’s honour from the Red Fort”.

The Congress also asked several questions from the government and argued the “grant of premature release to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is a stain on this government’s legacy that will never wash off”.

“He talks about women’s honour from the Red Fort, but in reality he is with the rapists. The difference between the Prime Minister’s promises and intentions are clear. He has only deceived women,” Rahul said in a Twitter post.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, senior leader Abhishek Singhvi said, “It is repugnant, reprehensible and revolting that an elected government in a democracy chose to release these convicts in such a cavalier manner.”

He said the Gujarat government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court reveal that the Centre had given its “concurrence and approval” for the release of the “individuals convicted of gang rape, and the murder of a 3.5-year-old child, and various members of her family.”

“When the release was ordered on August 15, 2022, the Modi government had maintained a studied and deliberate silence on the release of the criminals, an action which has since drawn legitimate criticism the world over and exposed our system to widespread shame and ridicule. Now, constrained by the orders of the Supreme Court, the Modi government has had to reveal that not only was the Ministry of Home Affairs aware of the release but that it actually supported the same, in defiance of objections by senior officials of the CBI and a Special Judge,” Singhvi said.

“The fact that the Modi government actively suppressed this fact shows that even it was aware that the action was a condemnable one…Despite the Modi government’s desperate…and clumsy attempts to justify this embarrassing and demeaning action, it is clear that the sole underlying calculation for the Modi government was a raw political one,” he said.

Arguing that the release was a political decision made with the concurrence of those in the highest echelons of power in the Modi government, Singhvi asked “why has the Modi government, despite the objections of senior officials, sought to grant preferential treatment to individuals convicted of so reprehensible, horrific and heinous a crime?”

“Has the Modi government decided to pardon all convicted rapists and child murders who have served a certain period? With what face will the Modi government now oppose demands for parole which cite this precedent? Will such treatment be granted to all individuals who are accused of heinous offences? Or was this a limited-time offer contingent on the upcoming elections?” he said.