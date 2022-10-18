scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Cong slams PM, govt on Centre’s nod to release Bilkis Bano case convicts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “he supports rapists even though he waxes eloquent about women’s honour from the Red Fort”.

The 11 convicts of the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 Gujarat riots, walked out of the Godhra sub-jail on August 15, serving 18 years of their life term, after the Gujarat government granted them remission from the life sentencing. (Express photo)

A day after the Gujarat government revealed that the Central government too had approved the release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “he supports rapists even though he waxes eloquent about women’s honour from the Red Fort”.

The Congress also asked several questions from the government and argued the “grant of premature release to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano case is a stain on this government’s legacy that will never wash off”.

Editorial |Remission of life sentence to Bilkis Bano’s attackers is a travesty, a betrayal of PM’s promise

“He talks about women’s honour from the Red Fort, but in reality he is with the rapists. The difference between the Prime Minister’s promises and intentions are clear. He has only deceived women,” Rahul said in a Twitter post.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters, senior leader Abhishek Singhvi said, “It is repugnant, reprehensible and revolting that an elected government in a democracy chose to release these convicts in such a cavalier manner.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...Premium
UPSC Key-October 18, 2022: Why you should read ‘Compulsory Voting’ or ‘Mu...
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...Premium
Tracking culprit, not IMEI: How Bengaluru police are solving phone snatch...
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...Premium
Meet new BCCI president Roger Binny: Railway guard’s son, World Cup...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

He said the Gujarat government’s affidavit in the Supreme Court reveal that the Centre had given its “concurrence and approval” for the release of the “individuals convicted of gang rape, and the murder of a 3.5-year-old child, and various members of her family.”

“When the release was ordered on August 15, 2022, the Modi government had maintained a studied and deliberate silence on the release of the criminals, an action which has since drawn legitimate criticism the world over and exposed our system to widespread shame and ridicule. Now, constrained by the orders of the Supreme Court, the Modi government has had to reveal that not only was the Ministry of Home Affairs aware of the release but that it actually supported the same, in defiance of objections by senior officials of the CBI and a Special Judge,” Singhvi said.

Also Read |Congress slams ‘unprecedented’ release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, reminds PM of ‘Raj Dharma’

“The fact that the Modi government actively suppressed this fact shows that even it was aware that the action was a condemnable one…Despite the Modi government’s desperate…and clumsy attempts to justify this embarrassing and demeaning action, it is clear that the sole underlying calculation for the Modi government was a raw political one,” he said.

Advertisement

Arguing that the release was a political decision made with the concurrence of those in the highest echelons of power in the Modi government, Singhvi asked “why has the Modi government, despite the objections of senior officials, sought to grant preferential treatment to individuals convicted of so reprehensible, horrific and heinous a crime?”

“Has the Modi government decided to pardon all convicted rapists and child murders who have served a certain period? With what face will the Modi government now oppose demands for parole which cite this precedent? Will such treatment be granted to all individuals who are accused of heinous offences? Or was this a limited-time offer contingent on the upcoming elections?” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-10-2022 at 09:17:05 pm
Next Story

Pune’s Sanjay Takale to represent India at World Motorspots Games

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 18: Latest News
Advertisement