Congress says won’t tolerate, Raut withdraws remark about Indira meeting gangster

Sanjay Raut Sanjay Raut

IN AN effort to placate Congress leaders over his comments that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi used to meet Mumbai’s underworld figures, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that he was withdrawing his statement.

At a function in Pune on Wednesday, where the Lokmat Group honoured outstanding journalists from the city, Raut had claimed that underworld operators wielded too much influence on Mumbai politics and society and at one time, even Indira Gandhi used to visit a don like Karim Lala. He had also claimed that when another underworld figure, Haji Mastan came to Mantralaya, the entire secretariat would come down to see him.

“(Underworld don) Haji Mastan used to visit Mantralaya and was treated as an honoured guest. Indira Gandhi used to visit Karim Lala. Those were the days of the underworld dons. Today, Mumbai is not like that,” Raut had said.

Karim Lala, one of the most notorious names in Mumbai underworld, was known to operate liquor dens, gambling and extortion rackets for close to two decades.

After making the statement, Raut had clarified on Wednesday that he thought Indira Gandhi used to meet Karim Lala in Pydhonie as a leader of the Pathan community, to which he belonged.

A chastened Raut on Thursday said that he was withdrawing the statement and he did not mean to hurt the feelings of Congress workers. “Our friends from Congress need not feel hurt. There have been many times in past where I have defended Indira Gandhi against criticism. If someone feels that my statement has hurt the image of Indira Gandhiji or hurt someone’s feelings, I take back my statement,” he said.

The uneasy Congress leadership, meanwhile, came out with a guarded statement saying that even though this issue now stands closed, it would not tolerate such attacks on its leaders in the future. “The statement about Bharat Ratna Indira ji Gandhi has been withdrawn by Sanjay Raut. This controversy ends here. But in future, Raut should avoid making such irresponsible and irrelevant statements with respect to our leaders as this will not be tolerated,” Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat tweeted.

Terming Raut’s comments about Indira Gandhi as “wrong”, Thorat told mediapersons: “It, indeed, was a wrong statement and we will not tolerate such a statement. Nobody should make such a statement. Raut should also not make such a statement which criticises great men… We are disappointed… have spoken to the chief minister on the issue.”

Mumbai Congress leader Milind Deora also tweeted: “Indira ji was a true patriot who never compromised on India’s national security. As former Congress Mumbai president, I demand that Sanjay Raut-ji withdraws his ill-informed statement. Political leaders must show restraint before distorting the legacies of deceased Prime Ministers.”

The BJP, meanwhile, chose Raut’s statement to attack Congress, which has joined hands with NCP and Shiv Sena to form a government in Maharashtra. “Sanjay Raut has made a major expos about late PM Indira Gandhi. Why was she visiting Mumbai and whether the Congress was funded by the underworld of Mumbai? Was it the beginning of criminalisation of politics?” former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

Demanding that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi speak up on the matter, Fadnavis told mediapersons: “Maharashtra is witnessing a very sorry situation. To retain the highest seat of power in the state, political leaders are underplaying such serious issues. What is more shocking is that the allegation against the former PM was made by an alliance partner.”

Congress hit back, with Thorat claiming that Fadnavis himself was hobnobbing with criminals. “An infamous underworld Don met Devendra Fadnavis at Varsha when he was CM. He not only protected another criminal Munna Yadav but appointed him on government board. Fadnavis has no moral right to speak on this subject,” he tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App