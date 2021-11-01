Cong says BJP disrespecting Kedarnath shrine

Congress leader Harish Rawat Monday accused the BJP of disrespecting the Kedarnath shrine by carrying out renovations that ran contrary to its original design “conceptualised as per Hindu traditions” by the 8th-century spiritual leader Adi Shankaracharya.

Rawat’s comments came two days after Home Minister Amit Shah referred to the renovation of the Kedarnath shrine as an example of the BJP government’s response to the Congress’s “appeasement politics”.

The Congress’s campaign head in Uttarakhand said: “There was a temple courtyard decided by Shankaracharya as per the pauranik system… and that has been changed. Our shastras have been ignored. Why is no one saying that they disrespected Kedarnath?”

On Saturday, Shah had also announced that a statue of Adi Shankaracharya would be unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kedarnath on November 5.

Rawat responded: “Another bigger disrespect they did, was that we had decided where to build the statue of Adi Shankaracharya by taking suggestions from Shankaracharyas and their representatives. They removed that foundation too. That is the disrespect to Bhagwan Kedarnath and Adi Shankaracharya. How can those who disrespect Kedarnath stay in Uttarakhand?”

The former chief minister was speaking at a programme to welcome former state minister Yashpal Arya, who had recently joined the party. Last month, in a major setback to the ruling BJP in Uttarakhand ahead of the Assembly polls, Arya quit the party and joined the Congress along with his MLA son Sanjeev Arya.