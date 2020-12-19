Congress rudderless, Rahul lacks capacity to inspire: RJD leader

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shivanand Tewari (File photo)

RJD national vice-president and former MP Shivanand Tewari on Friday called Congress a “rudderless boat” and said Rahul Gandhi lacked the “capacity to inspire people”.

Referring to the upcoming meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and a group of senior leaders demanding reforms in the party, Tewari said in a statement, “Congress is going to hold its meeting. But we are not sure of its outcome. It has become a rudderless boat and Rahul Gandhi, too, lacks the ability to inspire people. Not just the public, even the people of his party have lost faith in him. That is why people at various places are deserting the party.”

“It is important for the Congress to regroup and recover. It is still ahead of principal opponent BJP in some states and is on equal footing with the saffron party in some other states. It is important for Congress to emerge as an alternative to BJP for sake of democracy,” he said.

“It is possible that the leadership of my party does not like what I am saying… But I want to appeal to Soniaji that you had saved the Congress by sacrificing the Prime Minister’s post…Today it is more important that you shed putra moh (love for son) and step forward to save democracy in the country,” he said.

Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said, “Shivanand Tewari should think about his party. His advice is unsolicited.”

While Tewari appears to have expressed the views in his personal capacity, his remarks echo the dominant opinion within the RJD about ally Congress. The party had earlier blamed the Congress for being a weak link in the Mahagathbandhan in the recent Bihar polls, winning only 19 out of the 70 seats it contested.

