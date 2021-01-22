Cong releases calendar showing Priyanka’s ‘struggle for public issues’

Nearly 10 lakh calendars will be given to district and city presidents to distribute them till the village level. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Thursday released a new calendar with photographs of party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, projecting her “struggle for public issues”.

The 12-page calendar captures her public life – from participating in a protest at Umbha village of Sonbhadra to her journey of reaching out to the family of Hathras “gangrape” victim and facing police lathicharge, from participating in protests against CAA and NRC in UP’s Azamgarh district to taking part in religious rituals at Mahakal temple in MP’s Ujjain.

Congress leaders claimed that they will reach out to people in different villages and wards of Uttar Pradesh with 10 lakh copies of the calendar.

The calendar is seen as a medium to project “Priyanka as the face of the campaign before 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh”.

Sources in the party said the calendars were issued last year too. But it had pictures of both Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi.

“Nearly 10 lakh calendars will be given to district and city presidents to distribute them till the village level. Similar calendars with pictures of party leaders were distributed last year. As Priyanka is the in charge of the state, so, the calendar only has her photographs,” said Congress spokesperson Uma Shanker Pandey.

The calendar starts with a picture of Priyanka walking in the fields along with women from the Scheduled Tribe in Umbha village of Sonbhadra, where 10 villagers were killed in a shootout over land dispute a year ago. The second picture shows her participating in the “Sant Ravidas Jayanti” celebrations in Varanasi. One of the pictures catches a glimpse of her during a Jharkhand campaign, while another picture is claimed to be with the mother of the Hathras “gangrape” victim. The caption of the picture reads that “Priyanka meets the mother of Hathras victim despite various hurdles created by the government”. One of her frames shows her in the middle of a police lathicharge with caption claiming, “Dhal banker Congress karyakartaon ko UP police ki lathiyon se bachati hui (Protecting Congress workers from lathicharge of UP Police by being a shield ).”

Other pages include her campaign in UP’s Amethi and Lucknow and Haryana’s Rohtak.

“The 12-page calendar has the pictures of her mass contact and struggle and would be distributed through district and city presidents depending on the population of their respective districts,” said a party leader.