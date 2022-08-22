Cong reaches out to Anand Sharma day after he quit steering panel for Himachal Pradesh

A day after Anand Sharma resigned as chairman of the steering committee for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress leadership on Monday reached out to the G 23 leader in a bid to placate him.
AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal spoke to him over phone and AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla met him at the instance of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.
Shukla drove to Sharma’s residence after a meeting with Gandhi. He told Sharma that he as the in-charge had not deliberately sidelined or ignored him. Sources close to Sharma said he heard Shukla but did not give any assurance on taking back his resignation.
Sources close to Sharma merely said his resignation is with the Congress president. Sharma, meanwhile, is set to begin a tour of Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday.
Shukla downplayed Sharma’s resignation and said he was not angry with the party.
