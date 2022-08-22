scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 22, 2022

Cong reaches out to Anand Sharma day after he quit steering panel for Himachal Pradesh

AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal spoke to him over phone and AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla met him at the instance of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Will meet JP Nadda openly if I have to: Congress leader Anand SharmaSenior Congress leader Anand Sharma (Express File/Prem Nath Pandey)

A day after Anand Sharma resigned as chairman of the steering committee for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Congress leadership on Monday reached out to the G 23 leader in a bid to placate him.

AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal spoke to him over phone and AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla met him at the instance of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Shukla drove to Sharma’s residence after a meeting with Gandhi. He told Sharma that he as the in-charge had not deliberately sidelined or ignored him. Sources close to Sharma said he heard Shukla but did not give any assurance on taking back his resignation.

Sources close to Sharma merely said his resignation is with the Congress president. Sharma, meanwhile, is set to begin a tour of Himachal Pradesh from Wednesday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...Premium
UPSC Key-August 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Barbell Strategy, Safety N...
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: How should public sector banks be privatised?
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch upPremium
In Nandurbar, teachers step back as students help each other catch up
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menuPremium
No renewals or new patrons: Zomato takes Pro off menu

Shukla downplayed Sharma’s resignation and said he was not angry with the party.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 10:31:29 pm
Next Story

The queen of slow fashion on the art of a slow exit

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

Fully deserved: Carlsen congratulates Praggnanandhaa after losing

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

'Treated like a terrorist': UK academic tells HC on his deportation from Kerala

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

JNU V-C: 'Would resist inviting police onto campus'

Premium
Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Anthony Fauci to step down as Biden's chief medical adviser, NIAID head

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Video shows ADM lathicharging protester in Patna; probe on

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Russia’s Political Ideology’

Premium
Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Russia detains ISIS militant plotting suicide attack in India: Report

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Can diabetes affect your sleep and vice versa?

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 22: Latest News
Advertisement