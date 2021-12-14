Cong raises hacking of PM Twitter handle in Lok Sabha

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Twitter handle was briefly hacked and a message supporting bitcoin appeared on his page, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday asked the Central government to clear the air about the issue, especially after the cabinet has cleared a Bill regulating cryptocurrencies in India.

“At a time when the government is planning to ban cryptocurrencies, the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle is compromised and a link is tweeted, saying the government is going to recognise cryptocurrencies. The government should clarify in Parliament whether it is going to recognise cryptocurrency or not,” Chowdhury, the Congress leader in Lok Sabha, said in the House.

According to Chowdhury, if the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle can be compromised, how can the government be sure of the safety and security of citizens’ Twitter handles. “This is a serious issue… The safety and security of our country is at risk here,” he said, adding that the handle had earlier been compromised too.

“The government should give an explanation on how did it [the PM’s Twitter handle] get hacked twice in the last two years,” he demanded.

At 2:11 am Sunday, Modi’s Twitter account sent out a post, saying “India has officially adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender”. Nearly an hour later, a tweet from the handle of the Prime Minister’s Office said the Prime Minister’s Twitter handle had been “very briefly compromised”, and that the matter had been raised with Twitter. Government sources have said the incident is being probed.

During House proceedings Monday, BSP member Danish Ali asked the government to suspend the Citizenship Amendment Act, withdraw UAPA cases filed against the protesters, and sought an apology from the Prime Minister.

Pointing out that after its initial adamant stance, the government has withdrawn the three farm laws against which farmers had been protesting, Ali said during Question Hour, “There has been agitation across the country protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. From the universities to streets, lot of people, especially women, have been leading a peaceful protest against the law. The government should withdraw the law.”

Meanwhile, IUML member E T Mohammad Basheer, expressing concern over “Islamophobia kind of propaganda”, said during Zero Hour that there should be justice for SCs, STs and minorities in the country. Citing a number of incidents across the country in which minorities and other weaker sections have been “alienated and harassed”, Basheer said, “I would like to say that the constitutional rights are there for everybody, not for any particular religion. When that is the guarantee given by the Constitution, I urge upon the government to do justice.

The IUML leader cited examples of the Garukhuti project area in Assam, violence against minorities in Tripura, an attack on a church in Karnataka and protests against Friday prayers in Gurgaon.