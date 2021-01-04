‘Cong not trying to weaken MVA… we have some issues which will be resolved’: Prithviraj Sathe

Prithviraj Sathe, general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has been promoted as secretary of the All India Congress Committee and co-incharge of Assam Congress. Sathe hails from Pimple Nilakh area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. His father Prabhakar Sathe has served as the mayor of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Congress ministers in the MVA government are constantly complaining about “injustice”. Some party leaders are also targeting the government. Is the Congress trying to destablise the government and eventually pull it down?

The three party MVA government has come to power on the basis of the Common Minimum Programme. The government is being run as per the CMP. Congress ministers had some issues which they raised. Solutions can be found to any problem. I am sure the senior leadership of the three parties will sit together and find out a solution to the issues raised.

Public perception is that the Congress is trying to weaken the government by repeatedly raising personal issues rather than public issues.

In fact, the Congress is trying to strengthen the government in whichever way possible. It is wrong to say that the Congress is trying to weaken the government. In my regular interactions with the public, I get the feeling that the Congress has done everything right so far.

When will the Congress get a full-time national president?

That process is on the way. Once the organisational elections are held, the Congress will get a full-time president. The preparations for getting a full-time president for the party are being done.

Why is Rahul Gandhi reluctant to become president?

I am not in a position to answer this question….

NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s name is doing the rounds as UPA chairman. Will the Congress agree to it?

The decision regarding the UPA chairman will be taken by all its constituents. Even otherwise, these are only speculations. The NCP has also denied that. We will cross the bridge when we come to it.

In the state too, the Congress does not have a full-time president. Incumbent president Balasaheb Thorat is a minister as well. Besides, he is not known as a mass leader. Will the Congress get a popular leader as state president?

We already have a state president in Balsaheb Thorat. I have no idea whether there is a plan to change the president. This question can be best answered by our national president Sonia Gandhi and H K Patil who is looking after Maharashtra.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan seems to have been sidelined after he was among those who had written a letter to the party chief?

I don’t think he has been sidelined. Recently, he was given responsibility of conducting a major event by the party.

What’s your take on BJP’s troll army?

The BJP is spending close to Rs 250 crore annually on the trolly army. It has appointed several youths for the purpose and created ghost accounts. It is for the people and media to take note of such unethical practices aimed at misguiding the people, abusing opponents, parading lies, making false promises. The Congress will give a befitting reply but not in the manner the BJP is doing.

Coming back to your hometown, Pimpri-Chinchwad Congress too does not have a president and has not conducted any membership drive for long. Your comments.

The Congress will soon get a president for Pimpri-Chinchwad. And we are also going to launch a membership drive. There are some names like those of Tukaram Bhondve, Kailas Kadam, Ashok More which are doing the rounds. The party will take a call on them. Besides, we will also launch a drive to expose the wrongdoings by the BJP-ruled PCMC. We will expose the corruption in PCMC functioning and how the BJP has taken people for a ride.

Will the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena fight the civic elections together?

There is still time for civic elections. An appropriate decision will be taken in coming months.

