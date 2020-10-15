Cong names candidates for Dangs, Kaprada seats

Babubhai Vartha, who was earlier with BJP, had left the party with several other leaders, after it gave ticket to Jitu Chaudhary, and joined Congress a month ago.

Congress on Wednesday announced candidates for Dangs and Kaprada seats for the upcoming Assembly bypolls. In Dangs seat, Suryakant Gavit will be contesting against BJP candidate Vijay Patel,.In Kaprada seat, Congress has given ticket to Babu Vartha, Warli community president of Valsad, against BJP candidate Jitu Chaudhary, who is the sitting MLA of Kaprada.

Babubhai Vartha, who was earlier with BJP, had left the party with several other leaders, after it gave ticket to Jitu Chaudhary, and joined Congress a month ago.

Suryakant Gavit, who had done MBA, is a farmer by profession. Sources said that Dangs seat has over 40,000 Christian voters, and this is for the first time that a Christian candidate is contesting from the seat. Father Augustine Rajwadi of CNI church in Dangs said, “We welcome the decision taken by Congress party to field a Christian candidate in Dangs.”

