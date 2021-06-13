Cong MLAs say phones being tapped: Pilot loyalist

AMID DIFFERENCES in the Rajasthan Congress unit, a party MLA who is known to be loyal to former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said on Saturday that some Congress MLAs were “talking about their phones being tapped”. He said these included supporters of both Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

“Some Congress MLAs are talking about their phones being tapped. They told me about this. I told them that they should speak with the Chief Minister, and I think they have conveyed the message,” said Chaksu MLA Ved Prakash Solanki, who was among the 18 MLAs who supported Pilot last year.

Responding to a question, he said these MLAs included supporters of both Gehlot and Pilot. “Without any evidence, I can’t say whether phones are being tapped for sure. But Congress MLAs are talking about it…”

Solanki’s statement comes a day after Pilot reached Delhi amid growing unease in his camp over the delay in Cabinet expansion and other appointments.