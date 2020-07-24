Cong MLA writes to CM: Remove VECL director

Vijay Rupani Vijay Rupani

Congress MLA Jaspalsinh Padhiyar (Thakor) from Padra assembly constituency in Vadodara district has written to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani seeking immediate removal of Shankar Patel from the Vadodara Enviro Channel Limited (VECL) alleging that Patel’s company – M/s Kiri Industries Limited – has been illegally releasing untreated effluents into the soil. Thakor, in his letter, claimed that Patel’s company located in Doodhwada village in Padra Taluka has been discharging effluents through pipes into the VECL canal as well as the soil.

Patel, the director of Kiri Ltd. is a government nominee on the VECL, which is a non-government formed company for the conveyance of treated waste water for more than 250 industrial units located around Vadodara. Last year, VECL got an extension after receiving a closure notice from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) for failing to meet the standards of treating effluent.

Thakor, in his letter stated, “Despite being a director in the VECL, Patel’s company has been illegally dumping its effluents into the canal of the V, without treating it as required.”

