Cong MLA who defected to BJP will be made minister if elected: BSY

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa (File photo)

A Congress MLA who defected to the BJP in July 2019 will be made a minister if elected again in the November 3 bypolls, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has said.

The CM had earlier promised ministerial positions to all 17 Congress and JD(S) rebels who helped the BJP form the government in 2019. The bypolls for 15 seats were held in December 2019, in which 13 rebels were fielded, and all but two won again. The bypolls for the remaining two seats — R R Nagar seat in Bengaluru and Sira in Tumkur — are scheduled for November 3.

Campaigning for Munirathna Naidu, a civil contractor-turned-film producer contesting from R R Nagar, Yediyurappa said that he had already sanctioned huge funds for the RR Nagar constituency which will be utilised by Naidu as a minister to carry out development work.

All the rebels who won the elections have been inducted into the cabinet so far.

