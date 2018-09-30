Cong MLA submits list of Moga officials to Captain, wants them shifted out

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File) Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (File)

The cold war going on between three MLAs and bureaucrats in Moga since zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls has now reached chief minister’s office.

Darshan Singh Brar, Congress MLA from Baghapurana, has submitted a complaint against seven officers from Moga to CM’s office, whom he and his son wants to be transferred out. The MLA and his son have alleged these officers were working in favour of Akali Dal during the rural polls.

On Saturday, Kamaljit Singh Brar, son of MLA Darshan Singh Brar, complained against officers to minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi for “not listening to them” and ‘ill-treating and misbehaving with them”. Sodhi was in Moga to hold meeting for preparations of CM Captain Amarinder Singh’s rally scheduled for October 7 in Lambi. Moga MLA Harjot

Kamal and Dharamkot MLA Sukhjit Kaka Lohgarh were also present at the meeting.

In a written complaint submitted by MLA Brar to CM office, he has named Moga deputy commissioner DPS Kharbanda, Moga SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor (now transferred), Wazir Singh (SP investigation), Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal (additional deputy commissioner), Amarvir Singh (SDM Baghapurana), Harinder Singh (DSP investigation) and Satpal Singh (DSP).

The complaint from MLA says, “My constituency and entire Punjab suffered a lot during Akali Dal’s regime. I and all Congress workers feel very embarrassed by unjust practice of the administration. They not only threatened our party workers but also misbehaved with me in person. I request you to take strict action against these officers… I have sufficient proof to prove their involvement in wrong practices during zila parishad and block samiti elections…”

Speaking to The Sunday Express, Kamaljit Singh Brar said, “MLAs, including my father, are being humiliated constantly. When they visit DC, ADC or SSP’s office, they are not even asked to sit, which is basic courtesy. I briefed Sodhi today and he has also assured he will take it up with CM.”

When contacted, Moga deputy commissioner DSP Kharbanda said, “The entire process for rural polls was followed as per rules of State Election Commission. All MLAs expressed satisfaction after the counting was over. I cannot comment on why they are complaining now.”

ADC Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal, who himself wants to get transferred from Moga, had submitted written complaint against three MLAs claiming three MLAs intimidated him for not rejecting nominations of candidates of opposition parties. He said, “I have nothing left to say now. I have already expressed my wish to get transferred from Moga. Everything was done according to rules in rural polls.”

Meanwhile, Gulneet Singh Khurana was posted as Moga SSP Saturday after Toor’s promotion-and-transfer.

