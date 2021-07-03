Cong MLA booked after inaugurating a bridge in Chouhan’s constituency

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma has been booked by police for inaugurating a newly-constructed bridge over the Seep river in Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Budhni constituency in Sehore district .

The FIR was registered at Gopalpur police station based on a complaint made by Somesh Shrivastav, sub-divisional officer of the Public Works Department.

According to Additional Superitendent of Police, Sameer Yadav, Shrivastav gave a written application stating that while the bridge was ready, it was yet to undergo load testing. However on June 30, Verma inaugurated it and threw it open for the public.

Verma along with 7-8 others was booked under IPC Section 336 (Neglecting safety and endangering life of others) and other sections of the IPC, Prevention to Damage of Public Property Act along with section 51 of the Disaster Management Act.

State officials said the bridge was not to be inaugurated for at least two to three more days.

Meanwhile, Verma told The Indian Express that the bridge was kept ready for inauguration but as the CM was expected for its inauguration, it was not thrown open for public use. “It was considering public convenience that two kids held the ribbon while I inaugurated it,” he said.

Verma further alleged that the act “offended” the CM, which was why an FIR was registered against him. “The police is now saying that the bridge wasn’t completely ready while I have news articles claiming contrary to it,” said Verma.