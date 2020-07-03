Cong leaders slam Anupam Kher for quoting Sikh guru’s words to ‘describe’ BJP leader

Several Congress leaders in Punjab, including a minister and and MP, slammed the actor for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community (Source: anupamkher/Instagram) Several Congress leaders in Punjab, including a minister and and MP, slammed the actor for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community (Source: anupamkher/Instagram)

Actor Anupam Kher Thursday landed in a controversy after he twisted the ‘sacred’ words of Guru Gobind Singh, to praise BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. Several Congress leaders in Punjab, including a minister and and MP, slammed the actor for hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community and demanded action against him. However, the actor later issued an apology for his tweet.

It all began after Kher, the husband of BJP MP from Chandigarh Kirron Kher, tweeted “Sava lakh se ek bhida doon” while tagging Patra. The tweet came after Patra was being trolled on social media for posting a picture of a three-year-old boy sitting on the body of his grandfather ho was killed when militants opened fire on CRPF personnel in Sopore.

In a statement here, Punjab minister Sukhjinder Randhawa accused Kher of using the holy ‘shabad’ of the first Sikh Guru “merely to please his political master Sambit Patra”. He also charged Kher with hurting sentiments of the Sikh community “under a well thought conspiracy” and said Sikhs will never tolerate it.

Randhawa also asked the Shiromani Akali Dal to make their stand clear on the Kher’s tweet besides demanding the intervention of the Akal Takht Jathedar. “This tweet of @AnupamPKher is highly derogatory, most condemnable. Sikhs r deeply hurt @Akali_Dal_@officeofssbadal @HarsimratBadal_ @bsmajithia should make their stand clear I demand sacking of kher, his wife from BJP Request intervention of Jathedaar Sri Akal Takht sahib,” Randhawa tweeted.

Taking exception to the Kher’s tweet, Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said in a tweet, “How dare @AnupamPKher use sacred words of Guru Gobind Singh ji to describe the spokesperson of BJP. It spoils the martial image of Sikhs.”

Bittu further termed it a bid by the RSS to “dilute strong tenets of Sikhism”. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tender an immediate apology and kick out Kher and his wife from the BJP.

Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also sought action against Kher. He asked who gave Kher the right to “distort Gurbani” while saying it was not a dialogue of his film. “@PunjabPoliceInd & @MumbaiPolice this man is playing with religious sentiments of Sikh’s. Kindly take immediate & appropriate action against him,” Warring tweeted.

Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon, meanwhile, wrote to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. Dhillon said that using the much-revered religious verse ‘Sawa Lakh Se ek Ladauu, Tabe Gobind Singh Naam Kahaun’ for “a person who is known for igniting communalism and his many statements against the minorities,” Kher has deeply insulted the faith of the Sikhs, who are known for their sense of brotherhood and empathy.

Calling upon the Sikh clergy to take notice of the disrespect, Dhillon appealed that action be taken against Kher for showing Sikh literature in a poor light. Akali Dal who have always claimed to be a “champion of Sikh causes” were conspicuous by their silence. It shows their double standards on these issues, Dhillon said.

