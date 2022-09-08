scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Different shoes for different folks: Cong leaders on Bharat Jodo Yatra put on walking shoes

The dress code is white and Congressmen and women are mostly adhering to it. Adding a splash of colour in that sea of monochrome is the sheer variety of footwear.

Rahul Gandhi, along with several party leaders, embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, marking the beginning of a cross-country outreach campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir aimed at reviving its electoral fortunes. (Source: Twitter)

Asics and Adidas, no-fuss everyday shoes and some even barefeet… As Congress leaders and workers hit the road for their ambitious 3,570 km Bharat Jodo Yatra, shoes are the sole — but not only — concern.

The dress code is white and Congressmen and women are mostly adhering to it. Adding a splash of colour in that sea of monochrome is the sheer variety of footwear.

If former party president Rahul Gandhi chose a pair of sturdy blue Asics shoes, according to party insiders, general secretary Jairam Ramesh went for Adidas. Their party colleague Kanhaiya Kumar said he doesn’t need any special footwear and the party’s in-charge for training Sandesh Sachin Rao walked the first day of the yatra barefeet.

Former party president Rahul Gandhi chose a pair of sturdy blue Asics shoes. (Source: Twitter)

Rahul Gandhi, along with several party leaders, embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, marking the beginning of a cross-country outreach campaign from Kanyakumari to Kashmir aimed at reviving its electoral fortunes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

As they walk the political talk, several leaders are carrying multiple pairs of shoes.

Rahul Gandhi, sources said, is carrying a couple of pairs of shoes in readiness to walk an average of 22-23 km a day.
Ramesh, the party’s general secretary in-charge communications, found Adidas the most comfortable.

“I decided that since I am going to be walking such long distances, I need to be comfortable. So I tried out five different brands. I found this Adidas pair very comfortable.” Asked about Congress leaders sporting sports shoes for the Yatra, Ramesh said, “I am sure they have invested in shoes.” While many Congress leaders were seen wearing sports shoes keeping in mind the walk ahead, there were some who seemed unfazed by the long distance.

Advertisement

Asked if he got a new pair of shoes for the long distance ahead of the yatra, ‘Bharat Yatri’ Kanhaiya Kumar said he doesn’t need any special footwear; he is from Bihar and always prepared to walk long distances.

The ‘Bharat Yatris’ are those who will walk the entire 3,570 km distance. The 119 Congress men and women were seen wearing largely white attire – kurta-pyjama, shirts, T-shirts, saris and salwar-suits.

The Bharat Yatris have also been issued standard Khadi bags which have a water bottle, an umbrella and a pair of T-shirts.

Advertisement

The march will cover 12 states and two Union Territories in 150 days.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 09:26:22 pm
Next Story

EU-India Green Hydrogen Forum inaugurated

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here
Asia Cup

India vs Afghanistan: Follow live updates here

Virat Kohli reaches 71st international century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli reaches 71st international century against Afghanistan in Asia Cup

After CBI, ED raids premises of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra

After CBI, ED raids premises of Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why do boys need to get HPV vaccine between 9 and 15?

Why do boys need to get HPV vaccine between 9 and 15?

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement