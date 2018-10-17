Cong leaders, Atal niece held for bid to enter BJP office

The BJP dismissed the allegations. Shukla, who along with Baghel led the Congress workers in their attempt to enter the BJP office. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) The BJP dismissed the allegations. Shukla, who along with Baghel led the Congress workers in their attempt to enter the BJP office. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Chhattisgarh unit Congress president Bhupesh Baghel, senior party leader and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s niece Karuna Shukla, and several other party leaders and workers were arrested on Tuesday after they tried to enter the BJP headquarters in Raipur, alleging that ashes belonging to the late BJP stalwart and former Prime Minister had been left in the office.

The BJP dismissed the allegations. Shukla, who along with Baghel led the Congress workers in their attempt to enter the BJP office, said as Vajpayee’s niece she had a right to demand that his ashes be immersed in a manner that befits the late leader. She maintained that if the BJP is disrespecting Vajpayee in this manner, the Congress will honour his memory by immersing the ashes.

As BJP and Congress workers stood face to face, and some scuffles broke out, the police intervened and arrested the Congress leaders and workers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App