scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 27, 2021
Must Read

Cong has agreed to alliance for Goa polls: GFP chief

The Congress leadership in the state, however, said they were not aware of such a decision taken by the party high command.

Written by MAYURA JANWALKAR | Panaji |
Updated: July 28, 2021 3:04:29 am
Goa forward Party president Vijai Sardesai

Goa forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai, a former NDA ally, on Tuesday said he had a discussion with AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and that the Congress party has agreed to an alliance with his party for next year’s assembly elections. The Congress leadership in the state, however, said they were not aware of such a decision taken by the party high command.

“Mr Gundu Rao spoke to me two days ago and he said the Congress leadership has agreed to an alliance,” Sardesai said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar, however, said, “I don’t know anything about this [alliance with GFP] nor is any partyman in Goa aware of this.”

Rao did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 27: Latest News

Advertisement
X