Cong has agreed to alliance for Goa polls: GFP chief

Goa forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai, a former NDA ally, on Tuesday said he had a discussion with AICC Goa in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao and that the Congress party has agreed to an alliance with his party for next year’s assembly elections. The Congress leadership in the state, however, said they were not aware of such a decision taken by the party high command.

“Mr Gundu Rao spoke to me two days ago and he said the Congress leadership has agreed to an alliance,” Sardesai said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Girish Chodankar, however, said, “I don’t know anything about this [alliance with GFP] nor is any partyman in Goa aware of this.”

Rao did not respond to calls and texts by The Indian Express.