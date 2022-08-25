scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Cong govt played with PM’s security: BJP

At a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said both Charanjit Singh Channi, the former chief minister, and the then Director General of Police “were missing” during PM Modi’s visit.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur. (PTI, file)

The BJP Thursday accused the previous Congress government in Punjab of playing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security, claiming that there was a “conspiracy” behind his convoy getting stranded due to protests on January 5. The allegations came on a day the Supreme Court read out a committee’s report fixing the blame for the security breach.

At a press conference, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said both Charanjit Singh Channi, the former chief minister, and the then Director General of Police “were missing” during PM Modi’s visit.

Also Read |PM’s security breach: SC-appointed panel finds then SSP at fault, says failed to secure route

On January 5, the PM’s convoy was left stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur for 15-20 minutes. After this, Modi returned from Punjab without attending any event.

“Prime Minister Modi’s convoy was stopped in the middle of a bridge, only 100 metres away from protesters… The Punjab Police remained a mute spectator and then chief minister Channi was taking instructions from his party bosses in Delhi,” Thakur said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chefPremium
The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef
Weathering the patriarchy stormPremium
Weathering the patriarchy storm
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...Premium
El Salvador’s President keen on ‘Bitcoin City’, but res...
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...

“Anything could have happened to the prime minister. Just two minutes were enough. The Prime Minister had to wait on the bridge for 20 minutes…” he added.

The top court on January 12 had appointed a committee to probe the breach, saying these questions cannot be left to “one­-sided inquiries” as they needed “judicially trained independent minds” to investigate.

In its report, the committee said the then Ferozepur Senior Superintendent of Police failed to discharge his duty even though sufficient force was available.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 07:24:10 pm
Next Story

As Supreme Court reviews PMLA, ADM Jabalpur is a cautionary tale

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

SC says no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware in phones examined

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

Former colleagues of ISRO's Nambi Narayanan question his claims in ‘Rocketry’

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

No threat to Jharkhand govt, says JMM as Soren awaits Guv order on disqualification

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Explained: Manusmriti, the ancient Sanskrit text recently under controversy

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

Opinion | Out of power, Imran Khan continues to be powerful in Pakistan

What makes red meat an enemy of the heart? Doc explains

What makes red meat an enemy of the heart? Doc explains

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

The public life of the Kardashians’ private chef

Premium
Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Explained: The Govt's new model for toll collection on highways

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement