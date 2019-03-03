Cong govt gives Rajasthan its first cow meet, critics point to polls

Sixty-year-old Kundanmal Tailor looked speculatively towards the serpentine queues of people around him, men wearing identical yellow scarves with pictures of cows printed on them.

As some of his companions from Sikar district waited for their chance to register for the first state-level cow protection convention, organised by the Congress government in Jaipur and attended by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Tailor flashed a sardonic smile. “This is being done by the government because the Lok Sabha elections are approaching and they want to tempt us. Even when the Congress was in power in its previous term, they did nothing except give a one-time grant for cows in shelters,” said Tailor, while adding that he will vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The secretary of Shree Madan Gaushala in Sikar’s Losal, Tailor was among representatives of 2,673 registered cow shelters in the state invited for the Saturday convention by the Ministry of Gopalan. Gopalan minister Pramod Jain Bhaya said the event was aimed at facilitating interaction between representatives of cow shelters and the government. “We will examine all the suggestions and memorandums given by the participants to prepare a government policy towards cows, which will immensely benefit cow shelters and will be instrumental in solving the problem of stray cows,” said Bhaya, adding that he always saves a portion of his meal for cows. He also spoke about his family’s association with gau seva.

From saints in saffron robes to people who said they were ideologically inclined towards the BJP, the participants said the current assistance they get from the government is not enough. The Directorate of Gopalan currently provides a grant of Rs 16 a day for cows below 2 years and Rs 32 for the older ones for 180 days in a year. “The current grant given by government is not enough for us. We also need money for labour and most cow shelters struggle for funds. If work for labourers in cow shelters is included under MGNREGA, it will immensely help the shelters and animals,” said Ram Singh, another participant.

“Many cow shelters built on grazing lands have difficulties getting themselves registered and to avail funds under the MP, MLA quota because the shelter administration doesn’t have the patta of ownership under their name. We want the government to issue pattas in the name of cow shelters built on grazing land,” Bajrang Singh Shekhawat, one of the participants, said.

For others such as Avdesh Awasthi, who is associated with a cow shelter in Dausa district’s Mahuwa and said he often helped police rescue cattle from ‘cow smugglers’, the event was a validation of the power of “gau bhakts (cow lovers)”.

“The Congress has understood the power which gau bhakts wield when it comes to elections. But we are disappointed because the government only gave us assurance today and didn’t take any decision to increase grants to cow shelters,” said Awasthi.

As the programme started, Rajasthan Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria told the audience the Congress was committed towards protecting cows. “Everyone knows that in politics many people talk about cows but only the Congress can take care of cows,” said Kataria.

Gehlot started his speech by listing the achievements of his previous term, emphasising that he had provided a Rs 125 crore grant to cow shelters. “I was the first to create the directorate of gau seva. After the BJP government came to power, they changed the name of the directorate to department. The current grant of Rs 16 and Rs 32 is not enough to feed cows, my government and I know this. You can be rest assured, I have told officials how this amount could be increased so that the stomach of a cow can be filled.”