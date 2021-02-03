Cong declares names of 38 candidates from Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) Tuesday released names of 38 candidates from 10 wards of Ahmedabad municipal corporation which will go to polls on February 21. This comes a day after the party declared its first list of 142 candidates from the five other civic corporations of Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar.

The 10 wards — Gota, Thaltej, Chandlodiya, Ranip, Nava Vadaj, Naroda, Vasna, Naranpura, Navrangpura and Ghatlodiya – are located in the western parts of Ahmedabad city. The party is yet to announce the names of candidates for the eastern walled city areas.

“Not a single candidate has been repeated as no one among the 38 candidates is a sitting corporator. At least 70 per cent are new faces,” GPCC spokesperson Manish Doshi said. Candidates for the remaining wards would be declared in the coming days, he said.

Cong workers protests

A group of women workers of the Congress Tuesday staged a protest at the local party office after Jalpa Gohel was named as a candidate from ward No 1 of Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC). Ashok Dangar, the president of the party’s Rakot city unit, pacified the agitators. “A group of women supporting Harshaba Jadeja came to our office to make a representation against Gohel’s nomination. They were claiming that Jadeja, the vice-president of Congress’s women’s wing for Ward No 1 was a deserving candidate. But I told them that the party had already taken a decision. They said they would like to meet the state party president and sought my help in seeking an appointment with him which I agreed to do,” Dangar said.

Gohel was among the 22 candidates whose name was declared by the party late Monday evening for the RMC elections. Gohel is a Congress worker and does not hold any party position, Dangar said.