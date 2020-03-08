Cong, CPM slam move to ban two Malayalam channels

Addressing the media, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “The reason is atrocious. The ban is even more atrocious. Thankfully, wiser counsel prevailed and they have lifted the ban.” He said the shutdown order is an unconstitutional interference with the freedom of the press. Addressing the media, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “The reason is atrocious. The ban is even more atrocious. Thankfully, wiser counsel prevailed and they have lifted the ban.” He said the shutdown order is an unconstitutional interference with the freedom of the press.

The Congress and the CPI(M) on Saturday hit out at the Union government over the ban imposed on Malayalam news channels Asianet News and Media One News by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, with the main opposition party calling it “atrocious”.

The News Broadcasters Association (NBA), one of the largest association of news channels, also condemned the 48-hour ban for their reporting on Delhi riots. In a statement, NBA president Rajat Sharma also said the association “appreciates the concern shown by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in this matter and the subsequent withdrawal of the ban…”

The ban was imposed on the channels through orders passed by the I&B Ministry on Friday evening, and revoked by Saturday morning.

Addressing the media, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “The reason is atrocious. The ban is even more atrocious. Thankfully, wiser counsel prevailed and they have lifted the ban.” He said the shutdown order is an unconstitutional interference with the freedom of the press.

Earlier, former I&B Minister and Congress MP Manish Tewari had also slammed the move, calling it an assault on media freedom. “I am surprised that a longstanding spokesperson of BJP/RSS, Prakash Javadekar, signed off on a patently illegal order that deserves to be quashed,” Tewari said.

The CPI(M) Politburo said the drastic action by the government is a direct assault on the media. “The reasons stated in the order cites criticism of the Central government’s delay in acting, questioning the role of RSS and alleged Delhi Police inaction (during recent Delhi riots). This makes it evident that this action has been taken by the government in an authoritarian effort to suppress news which is not to the liking of the ruling party,” it said in a statement.

Sharma stated that the NBA is “shocked to learn that a decision like this was taken without the knowledge of the Minister for Information & Broadcasting”. He demanded that I&B Minister Javadekar institute an inquiry to find out “how the Order prohibiting the news channels from broadcasting was issued without his approval”.

The NBA demanded that the inquiry report be shared with it.

The industry body, Sharma said, feels that “all complaints relating to broadcast of news should be referred to the News Broadcasting Standards Authority”, the self-regulatory agency headed by retired Supreme Court judge A K Sikri, “in order to avoid recurrence of similar incidents”.

