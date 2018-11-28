Cong, CPI(M)-led Left Front launch protest against WB TMC govt

Even as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is playing a major role in bringing anti-BJP leaders on one platform for the general polls next year, two prominent opposition parties-Congress and the CPI(M))- have for the last two months launched a strong protest over TMC government policies both in and out of the state Assembly.

Advertising

There have been several instances when the opposition Congress and CPI(M)-led Left Front had jointly tried to bring in No-Confidence motion both against the Assembly speaker Biman Banerjee and the TMC government.

During the ongoing winter session of the Assembly, the Congress and the Left had boycotted the House proccedings till November 22 after they were not allowed to raise the issue of alleged starvation deaths in the state.

Then again since this Monday, they jointly staged a walkout from the house on various occasions after they were not allowed to raise various issues inside the house.

Advertising

Legislators of the two parties had staged a noisy walkout in the Bengal Assembly on Tuesday protesting strongly against Speaker Biman Banerjee dismissing discussion on their no-confidence motion against the TMC government for want of time.

On Wednesday, their attack on the TMC government continued. The Congress and the Left Front again staged a walkout from the Assembly after their demand for an

adjournment motion over various issues, including the demand for an adjournment motion over non-formation of a panchayat board in Purulia despite the completion of rural poll process in May this year was turned down by the Speaker.

Leader of opposition Abdul Mannan, who is a strong advocate of Left-Congress alliance in the state, said it would be better for the party to stay away from the TMC.

“We have been fighting against both TMC and BJP in the state. The TMC time and again have tried to scuttle the opposition voice in the assembly. They have destroyed the secular forces to pave way for BJP in Bengal,” he said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said both TMC and BJP are practicing “competitive communalism” in Bengal.

Both the parties felt that TMC’s call of Federal front against BJP is nothing but a ploy to divide the opposition and help BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

“TMC and BJP are engaged in a mock fight both in Bengal and at the center,” state Congress president Somen Mitra said.

TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee rubbished the allegations as baseless and said TMC is the most credible force when it comes to fight against communal forces both in the country and the state.

Advertising

“The people of Bengal and the country knows the sacrifices we have made while fighting against the BJP at the center. We don’t need certificate from Bengal Congress and CPI(M) who have joined hands with BJP in the state,” he said.